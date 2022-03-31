Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.030-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.490 EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.93.
Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,163. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.
In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,279. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
