Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 13.1% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Kellogg stock opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.48. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

