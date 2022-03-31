Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 501 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 312,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $90.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $161.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

