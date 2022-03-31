Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 693 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

