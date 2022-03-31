Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

