Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $244.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $179.85 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

