HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in March

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 390,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 279.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXPLF traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

