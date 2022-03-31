Hiblocks (HIBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.64 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $25.64 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.82 or 0.07189638 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,048.75 or 0.99787896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

