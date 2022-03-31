Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 380.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 317.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Shares of HFRO stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,694. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.