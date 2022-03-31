Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $16.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLMN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randall J. Fagundo acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

