Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

HFG opened at GBX 1,241.88 ($16.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,077.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,125.31. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 988 ($12.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,298 ($17.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.49.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.20), for a total value of £504,000 ($660,204.35).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

