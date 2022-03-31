Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of HMLP stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,282,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 161,461 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

