Holmen AB (publ) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:HLMNY)

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3754 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Holmen AB (publ) stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. Holmen AB has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

Get Holmen AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Danske raised Holmen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Poland, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holmen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holmen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.