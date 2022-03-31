Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

