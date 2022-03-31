Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.43.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,904. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.60. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

