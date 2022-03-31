Host Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,407 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 925 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after buying an additional 639,434 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on HST. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

