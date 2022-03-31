HP (NYSE:HPQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

NYSE HPQ opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

