HPQ-Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. 405,830 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 286,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.70 million and a PE ratio of -101.67.

In other HPQ-Silicon Resources news, Senior Officer Francois Rivard bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$219,000.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

