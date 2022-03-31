HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Cap Reaches $2.88 Million

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $3,432.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000052 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ElementX (FIRE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.08 or 0.00240144 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

