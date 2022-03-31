Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $61.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTHT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,738. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.24 and a beta of 1.38. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

