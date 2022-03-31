Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $439.39 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.91 and a 200-day moving average of $427.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

