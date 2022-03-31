Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.27

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.27 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 10.48 ($0.14). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 10.33 ($0.14), with a volume of 17,804,994 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hurricane Energy from GBX 1.50 ($0.02) to GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £199.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

