I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.0430 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $837,159.15 and $161.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011749 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005643 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000902 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025557 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00805274 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,490,103 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.