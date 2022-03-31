Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,056.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $3,056.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00046897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.53 or 0.07164708 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,655.56 or 0.99742625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00054050 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.