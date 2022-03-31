IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Update

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of IDBA stock remained flat at $$18.35 during trading hours on Thursday. 231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.94). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,146.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA ( NASDAQ:IDBA Get Rating ) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

