IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $721.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will post $721.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $713.00 million and the highest is $729.00 million. IDEX reported sales of $652.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

NYSE IEX traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $195.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,562. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IDEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in IDEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in IDEX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

