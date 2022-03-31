Idle Price Tops $1.82 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. Idle has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $27,323.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00003860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,400.35 or 0.07207923 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,212.73 or 1.00079556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00056135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047279 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,228,311 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars.

