IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IES by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in IES by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in IES by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IES by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in IES by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IES stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,915. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IES has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.26.

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

