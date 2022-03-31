IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $41.29 on Thursday. IES has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $858.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter.
About IES (Get Rating)
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
