IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $41.29 on Thursday. IES has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $858.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of IES by 232.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IES by 449.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 343.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IES by 255.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

