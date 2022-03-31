IG Gold (IGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million

IG Gold (IGG) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $18,982.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

