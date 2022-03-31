IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Issues Earnings Results

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS.

IGMS stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 72,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,325. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $99.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $867.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 742.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 116,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

