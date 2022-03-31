IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $74.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $27.56. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 82,890 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 350,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 75,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,855,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $839.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of -0.83.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

