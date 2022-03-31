Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Ikena Oncology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 2,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $33.69.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IKNA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology (Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.