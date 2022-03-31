Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $255.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $262.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.66. The stock had a trading volume of 865,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,587. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.21. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $202.79 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

