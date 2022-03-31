Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.68 Million

Brokerages predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will report $151.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.72 million and the lowest is $139.64 million. Immatics posted sales of $8.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,600.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $184.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.57 million to $189.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $40.39 million, with estimates ranging from $39.13 million to $41.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immatics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Immatics by 4,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Immatics has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

