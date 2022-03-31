Imperium Group Global (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Shares Down 0.6%

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 2.00 and last traded at 2.05. 59,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 58,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.07.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.04.

Imperium Group Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPGGF)

Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells home furnishing products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Stainless Steel Furnishings, Property Investment, Money Lending, and Other Game. The company produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms.

