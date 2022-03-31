Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IBCP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $480.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

