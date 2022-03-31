Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of IBA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,532. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

