Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

IBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. 779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,532. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.78. Industrias Bachoco has a 52 week low of $36.98 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

