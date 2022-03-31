Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INFI shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

