InfuSystem (INFU) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) is one of 211 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare InfuSystem to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get InfuSystem alerts:

58.5% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of InfuSystem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for InfuSystem and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A InfuSystem Competitors 1161 4452 7917 219 2.52

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.02%. Given InfuSystem’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InfuSystem has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50% InfuSystem Competitors -723.74% -65.28% -18.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InfuSystem and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million $1.42 million 141.43 InfuSystem Competitors $1.17 billion $86.69 million 28.42

InfuSystem’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. InfuSystem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InfuSystem beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics. The Durable Medical Equipment segment is involved in the rental, sale or leasing of pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to oncology practices, hospitals, and other clinical settings. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.