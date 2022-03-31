Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.17. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $95.75.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ingles Markets by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ingles Markets by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ingles Markets by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

