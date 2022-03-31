Insider Buying: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) Director Zachary Levenick acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Zachary Levenick purchased 33,045 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $128,214.60.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 6.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 36,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,226,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNED. TheStreet cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

