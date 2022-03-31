Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Buys 618 Shares of Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Francesca Ecsery bought 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.36) per share, with a total value of £5,358.06 ($7,018.68).

Shares of LON:FCIT opened at GBX 871 ($11.41) on Thursday. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 767.21 ($10.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 953 ($12.48). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 845.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 881.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 0.47%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.06%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

