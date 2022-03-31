Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £11,601.70 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,601.70 ($15,197.41).

Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis purchased 10,683 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £11,323.98 ($14,833.61).

LON:RR opened at GBX 102.38 ($1.34) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.12). The stock has a market cap of £8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.06) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 147.80 ($1.94).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

