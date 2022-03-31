Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £11,601.70 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,601.70 ($15,197.41).
Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 28th, Panos Kakoullis purchased 10,683 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £11,323.98 ($14,833.61).
LON:RR opened at GBX 102.38 ($1.34) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.12). The stock has a market cap of £8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.79.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Read More
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.