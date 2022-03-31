Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires 421 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mark Yeomans acquired 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$71.04 per share, with a total value of C$29,906.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,185.73.

Mark Yeomans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Yeomans sold 11,200 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.36, for a total value of C$788,042.08.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$71.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.02 billion and a PE ratio of 38.37. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$57.39 and a twelve month high of C$73.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.04.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 187.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CSFB downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.21.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

