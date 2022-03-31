Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £1,460 ($1,912.50).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 2,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £1,460 ($1,912.50).

On Thursday, March 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 1,062 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £775.26 ($1,015.54).

On Tuesday, March 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 2,751 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £2,008.23 ($2,630.64).

On Wednesday, March 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 61 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of GBX 4,331 ($56.73).

On Thursday, February 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 7,300 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £5,402 ($7,076.24).

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 17,065 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £12,969.40 ($16,989.00).

On Friday, February 18th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 8,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £6,240 ($8,173.96).

On Tuesday, February 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 26,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £20,800 ($27,246.53).

On Friday, February 11th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 416 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £341.12 ($446.84).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,889.70).

Shares of ULS opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11. ULS Technology plc has a 1 year low of GBX 66.21 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

