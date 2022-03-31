Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $59,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:AIR opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $51.26.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AAR by 196.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AAR by 199.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
About AAR (Get Rating)
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
