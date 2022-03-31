Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $59,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AIR opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. AAR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AAR by 196.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AAR by 199.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

