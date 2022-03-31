Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 5,625 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $823,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,227 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.84, for a total transaction of $193,669.68.

On Friday, February 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total transaction of $896,456.25.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $725,850.00.

Datadog stock opened at $149.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,137.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.76.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.