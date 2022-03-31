Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CAO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GL opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

